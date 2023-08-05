Posted in: Opinion, Sports, TV, TV, WWE, YouTube | Tagged: kid rock, opinion, SummerSlam, wwe

SummerSlam: Here's Why Detroit Deserves Better Than Kid Rock, WWE

Does the WWE believe Detroit's music history starts & ends with Kid Rock? Some reasons why SummerSlam needs a better "spokesperson."

If you're a pro-wrestling fan, then you know what today is – the 36th annual (wow!) edition of WWE SummerSlam – with this year's extravaganza emanating from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, later on today. Of course, with this being the WWE, there's only one person in the entire musical history of DETROIT F'N MICHIGAN that Vinnie Mac feels comfortable enough grooving to during one of his company's biggest tentpole events. Yup, we're talking 90s trivia answer and 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Inductee ("Celebrity" Wing) Robert James Ritchie, aka Kid Rock. Now, before we offer up some reasons why maybe having Kid Rock be the opening mouthpiece isn't a good idea (we kept it to five), some quick advice to the WWE big brains? Here's a rundown of Detroit's musical history for you to look over. Just because you're enjoying living in the past doesn't mean you have to do it with a shitty soundtrack. Seriously? The home of Motown… and you lean in hard on the "Bawitdaba" dude?

Here's a look at the 2023 WWE SummerSlam Cold Open, followed by a reminder of some reasons why the WWE should consider breaking its Kid Rock/Detriot addiction:

January 2015: Poses with Ted Nugent after apparently killing a cougar during a hunting trip. We're not sure what rocks were gotten off by killing an animal in a controlled environment, but it's a s**t scenario that's only made worse by the fact that anything involving Nugent is automatically 83% worse than it needed to be.

July 2015: In light of the Charleston church shooting – which left nine Black church members dead and a tenth church member injured – the National Action Network/Michigan Chapter protested Kid Rock, urging him to renounce the Confederate flag and its blatant racist origin & meaning. Kid Rock's response in an email to FOX "News" host Megyn Kelly: "Please tell the people who are protesting to kiss my ass."

November 2019: Kid Rock gets drunk and decides to take on Oprah Winfrey, Joy Behar & Kathie Lee Gifford (which was one mistake that Kid Rock will kinda own up to since he apparently couldn't remember Kathy Griffin's name). Three years later, when no one seemed to care about it other than Tucker Carlson, Kid Rock won't apologize – even if no one's asking him to: "A drunk man's words are a sober man's thoughts, I own what I said."

June 2021/June 2022: Kid Rock does his part for Pride Month, dropping the F-word during a performance in 2021 against some fans who were recording his show. The following year, Kid Rock wouldn't let Pride Month end without dropping this on Donald Trump's favorite social media: "If you're anti-gun, you don't get to celebrate the 4th of July, You would have never fought back. Enjoy your pride month. P***y" (we added the asterisks).

April 2023: Making the case that maybe he has way too close of a personal relationship with his beer, Kid Rock demonstrates his "outrage" over Bud Light working with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney on an advertising campaign by shooting up cases of Bud Light. Apparently, this resulted in a whole bunch of people who hold beer a little too close to their hearts to throw together a boycott. One last point? Back in July, CNN checked in on Kid Rock's bar/restaurant to see if Bud Light and other Anheuser-Busch products were being served. Maybe the beers were brought back? Maybe they were never pulled? Take a look:

