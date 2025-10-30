Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: king of the hill

King of the Hill Renewed for Seasons 16 & 17; Season 15 Set for 2026

Hulu and series creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels' King of the Hill was renewed for Seasons 16 and 17, with Season 15 set for 2026.

Fans of Hulu and series creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels' King of the Hill revival have a whole lot to be happy about this Thursday. First up, we have confirmation that Season 15 will hit in 2026 (translation: no waiting three years between seasons). But even better than that, the beloved animated series has been given the green light for two additional seasons – meaning that Seasons 16 and 17 are also on the way (with a 20-episode order). If you need a reason why, look no further than the Season 14 premiere. Drawing 4.4 million views over the course of the first seven days that it streamed, the season opener/series return walked away with the best adult animation premiere in five years on Disney+ and Hulu. Between the numbers and the positive reception that the season received from critics and fans alike, a lot of signs were pointing toward more seasons on the horizon.

During Season 14, Hank and Peggy Hill returned to a changed Arlen, Texas, to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer, and Bill, after having spent the past several years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg. Meanwhile, Bobby is off living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph, and Chane. Here's a look at the teaser announcement that was released earlier today, offering the good news:

The voice cast for the animated series's most recent season included Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick, Stephen Root, Lauren Tom, and Toby Huss. Stemming from 20th Television Animation, Hulu's King of the Hill is executive produced by Judge and Daniels, as well as incoming executive producer and showrunner Saladin Patterson. In addition, 3 Arts' Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein, and Bandera Entertainment's Dustin Davis serve as executive producers.

