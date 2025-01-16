Posted in: ABC, Movies, Showtime, TV | Tagged: david lynch, Kyle MacLachlan, twin peaks

Kyle MacLachlan Honors David Lynch in Touching, Heartbreaking Post

Kyle MacLachlan honored David Lynch in a touching post: "I will miss him more than the limits of my language can tell and my heart can bear."

Shortly after the news hit that acclaimed, award-winning filmmaker, visual artist, musician, and actor David Lynch had passed away at the age of 78, the creative community took to social media to both mourn his passing and praise the creative genius for the influence he's had on society through his art for generations. Now, we're getting a chance to hear from one of the people who was close to Lynch over the year, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. "While the world has lost a remarkable artist, I've lost a dear friend who imagined a future for me and allowed me to travel in worlds I could never have conceived on my own," Kyle MacLachlan (Blue Velvet, Dune, Twin Peaks) shared in a heartfelt social media post where he retraces his and Lynch's history together and how they bonded as loving friends over the years.

"Forty-two years ago, for reasons beyond my comprehension, David Lynch plucked me out of obscurity to star in his first and last big budget movie. He clearly saw something in me that even I didn't recognize. I owe my entire career, and life really, to his vision," McLachlan began his Instagram post, which also included images of the two together. "What I saw in him was an enigmatic and intuitive man with a creative ocean bursting forth inside of him. He was in touch with something the rest of us wish we could get to. Our friendship blossomed on Blue Velvet and then Twin Peaks and I always found him to be the most authentically alive person I'd ever met. David was in tune with the universe and his own imagination on a level that seemed to be the best version of human. He was not interested in answers because he understood that questions are the drive that make us who we are. They are our breath."

McLachlan continued, "While the world has lost a remarkable artist, I've lost a dear friend who imagined a future for me and allowed me to travel in worlds I could never have conceived on my own. I can see him now, standing up to greet me in his backyard, with a warm smile and big hug and that Great Plains honk of a voice. We'd talk coffee, the joy of the unexpected, the beauty of the world, and laugh. His love for me and mine for him came out of the cosmic fate of two people who saw the best things about themselves in each other. I will miss him more than the limits of my language can tell and my heart can bear. My world is that much fuller because I knew him and that much emptier now that he's gone. David, I remain forever changed, and forever your Kale. Thank you for everything."

