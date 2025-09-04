Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: landman, taylor sheridan

Landman: Paramount+ Offers Best Look Yet at Season 2 (TEASER, IMAGES)

Returning on Nov. 16th, here's a teaser and images for Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace’s Billy Bob Thornton-starring Landman Season 2.

Article Summary Landman Season 2 premieres on Paramount+ November 16, with a thrilling new teaser and first-look images.

Billy Bob Thornton returns, with more intense storylines and deeper character relationships this season.

The series explores the high-stakes world of Texas oil booms and the complex dynamics within the industry.

Check out some of the new cast members joining the acclaimed drama from creators Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace.

Last month, the news dropped that Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace's Billy Bob Thornton-starring original drama series Landman would be back for its second season on Sunday, November 16th. Now, viewers are getting their best look yet at what's on the horizon, including our first looks at some of the new faces joining the cast. "Now that the audience knows all the characters, Taylor [Sheridan] was able to really dive into the relationships more," Thornton shared recently about the upcoming season and how it differs from the first season. "Last season, we had to explain what this business was all about and who the people are. This season, he was able to really focus in the first few episodes on the family dynamic and the business dynamic. But this one really ramps up as it goes on, and there's more and more intensity." For a better sense of what Thornton's talking about, check out the official teaser (waiting for you above) and the image gallery (waiting for you below):

The series is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big that it's reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics. Along with Thornton, Paramount+'s Landman also stars Oscar nominee Demi Moore, Oscar nominee Andy Garcia, Oscar nominee Sam Elliott, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, and Colm Feore.

Paramount+'s Landman is executive produced by co-creator Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, co-creator Christian Wallace, Billy Bob Thornton, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Entertainment, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly also executive produce. Tommy Turtle serves as co-executive producer. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Productions. The streaming series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

