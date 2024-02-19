Posted in: NBC, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Law & Order, nbc, preview, season 23

Law & Order Season 23: NBC Previews Sam Waterston's Final Episode

Check out the poster, promo & overview for the final episode of Sam Waterston's run as DA Jack McCoy, NBC's Law & Order S23E05: "Last Dance."

Article Summary Sam Waterston's final episode as DA Jack McCoy on Law & Order S23E05 is titled "Last Dance".

Tony Goldwyn joins the Law & Order cast as the new DA, with a past role in Criminal Intent.

Episode "Last Dance" involves a murder in Central Park, with McCoy facing political pressure.

Waterston expressed gratitude for his long tenure and is curious about future opportunities.

Earlier this month, we learned that Sam Waterston's DA Jack McCoy would be departing NBC & Dick Wolf's Law & Order after more than 400 episodes. The actor's portrayal of the beloved character would go on to earn Waterston a SAG Award and an Emmy Award nomination on three occasions for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (1997, 1999 & 2000). Waterston's McCoy would also go on to appear in the franchise's spinoff series – Law & Order Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Trial by Jury. But now, this Thursday's S23E05: "Last Dance" sees McCoy moving onto what we hope will be some well-deserved peace and quiet. Here's a look at the teaser key art poster, trailer & overview that were released to honor the occasion:

Fans of ABC's Scandal and fans who are familiar with the "Law & Order" franchise universe will recognize who is set to join the cast – with Tony Goldwyn (Oppenheimer) set to portray a new district attorney (though no specific details were released). Previously, Goldwyn starred in the Vincent D'Onofrio-starring spinoff series "Criminal Intent" as Frank Goren, who was killed off (clearly, a storyline decision that would make it really difficult for Goldwyn to reprise his role). Now, here's a look at the trailer for Waterston's final ride, followed by a look at the episode's official overview:

Law & Order Season 23 Episode 5 "Last Dance": When a woman is found murdered in Central Park, evidence points to two frequent park-goers – a street vendor and a tech billionaire. In the face of extreme political pressure, McCoy (Sam Waterston) takes drastic action to make the case. Directed by Alex Hall and written by Rick Eid & Pamela Wechsler.

"There's sadness in leaving, but I'm just too curious about what's next. An actor doesn't want to let himself get too comfortable. I'm more grateful to you than I can say. L&O's continuing and amazing long run, along with its astounding come-back, is all thanks to you and to Dick Wolf, but for whose vision, patience, perseverance, and unique combination of creative and business talents none of this would have happened. I feel very blessed. I hope to see you all on the flip side," Waterston shared in a statement when the news of his departure was first announced.

NBC's Law & Order stars Waterston, Hugh Dancy, Camryn Manheim, Odelya Halevi, Mehcad Brooks, and Reid Scott. Dick Wolf is the series creator and executive producer. Rick Eid, Pamela Wechsler, Alex Hall, Arthur Forney, and Peter Jankowski are executive producers. Law & Order is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

