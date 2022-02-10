Legends of Tomorrow & Batwoman Season Finale Overviews Released & More

It only seems fitting that with both Marvel and DC dealing in multiverses, alternate realities, time travel, and all of that fun stuff that we get to work a little "timey-wimey" magic when it comes to what's ahead for The CW's Arrowverse. While we all know already that Superman & Lois, Naomi, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman will be back starting next week, we're getting a chance to peek behind the curtain for some clues as to what lies ahead for two shows reaching the ends of their respective seasons while two others keep heating things up on the drama and action front.

So without further ado, here's what you need to know about DC's Legends of Tomorrow S07E13 "Knocked Down, Knocked Up" and Batwoman S03E13 "We Having Fun Yet?" (with both season finales hitting Wednesday, March 2), as well as Superman & Lois S02E06 "Tried and True" and Naomi S01E06 "Homecoming" (with both shows' sixth episodes hitting March 1). Accompanying each of the episode overviews is the newest teaser for what's to come with the next chapter of each series:

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 13 "Knocked Down, Knocked Up": SEASON FINALE – The Legends are all disappointed and hurt by Gideon's (Amy Pemberton) actions, but Gideon is horrified when AI Gideon tells her about Gary (Adam Tsekhman.) Itching to get back to doing what they love best, they realize that Gwyn (Matt Ryan) has broken the treaty and must find him. Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) keeps an important secret from Ava (Jes Macallan) because she doesn't know how she will react. Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Lisseth Chavez, and Shayan Sobhian also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Keto Shimizu.

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 13 "We Having Fun Yet?": SEASON FINALE – In the explosive season three finale, Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and a panicked Bat Team (Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson) must race against the clock as Marquis's (Nick Creegan) nefarious plan balloons into something Gotham would never have suspected…and won't see coming. Joining forces with Jada (Robin Givens), Ryan, Mary, Luke, and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) must call on every skillset they possess to save the city. As more about Marquis's shocking, twisted past unravels, a final stand-off between brother and sister puts Ryan's life – and new love – on the line. And as Alice (Rachel Skarsten) reaches her breaking point, an empathetic Mary makes another appeal on behalf of her sister for the Joker's buzzer, but everyone wonders – is Alice beyond saving? Holly Dale directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu & Caroline Dries.

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 6 "Tried and True": AMY JO JOHNSON ("FELICITY") DIRECTS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) tells Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) that she and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) plan to do a deeper dive into the Inverse Society and Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) try to comfort each other after the fallout at Sarah's quinceañera. Meanwhile, Jordan (Alex Garfin) notices something suspicious in Jonathan's (Jordan Elsass) book bag. Lastly, Lt. Mitch Anderson (guest star Ian Bohen, "Teen Wolf") finds himself under fire for the deterioration of the department of defense's relationship with Superman. Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Wole Parks, Tayler Buck also star. The episode was directed by Amy Jo Johnson and written by Max Kronick & Patrick Barton Leahy.

Naomi Season 1 Episode 6 "Homecoming": RESPECT FOR TRADITION – It's Homecoming in Port Oswego and Naomi (Kaci Walfall) and her fellow students are buzzing with excitement in anticipation of the town's longstanding event, but the tension between Nathan (Daniel Puig) and Anthony (Will Meyers) escalates when Anthony feels his hometown tradition is being disrespected by a military kid. Meanwhile, Naomi discovers a potential new source of information, but they may know more than she bargained for. A revelation from his encounter with the bounty hunter sends Dee (Alexander Wraith) looking for answers about someone from his past, while Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) has a run-in with Greg (Barry Watson) and Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar). Also starring Mary-Charles Jones. Kent Faulcon directed the episode written by Stacy A. Littlejohn.