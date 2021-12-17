Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Teaser: New Year Brings New Legends

Now, how's that for keeping things flowing? In the same week that we learned from The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz (Sara) and members of the production team that filming on the seventh season had wrapped, guess what the network was decent enough to release today? That's right, a look at what's ahead for our Legends when the series returns on January 12 (along with the Javicia Leslie-starring Batwoman) with "Paranoid Android." And without giving too much away, let's just say that the show really knows how to do cliffhangers well. I mean… robot duplicates? Nice touch. But as you're about to see, the first half of the season will seem like a (still deadly) walk in the park compared to what lies ahead.

So with the series set to return on January 12th, here's a look at the promo "New Year, New Legends":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Legends of Tomorrow | New Year, New Legends Promo | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qw7n8x0gguQ)

After saving 1925 Earth from an alien invasion (and getting married!), Legends co-captains Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) think they and their beloved crew can finally go home and relax. Too bad their time travel ship, the Waverider, gets blown up by a second Waverider…meaning the Legends are now trapped in 1925 Odessa, Texas! The only way to get home, and get payback on their mysterious new enemy, is to journey to New York City and find the forefather of time travel, Welsh inventor Dr. Gwyn Davies (Matt Ryan). But with no Waverider, no way of knowing how they're impacting the timeline, and a time-traveling foe hunting them, this will be the toughest mission yet for the Legends. The team includes: a historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano); a former Queen of Hell turned rookie witch Astra Logue (Olivia Swann); the gun-totin' empath Spooner Cruz (Lisseth Chavez), the warlock-in-training who's secretly an alien, Gary Green (Adam Tsekhman); and the brother-sister air-totem-wielding duo, Zari Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian). Along the way, they pick up a familiar but shocking new teammate: a real-life, human Gideon (Amy Pemberton), whose knowledge of the timeline may be the key to solving all of the Legends' problems.

With the series set to return in less than a month, here's a look at a Season 7 episode scorecard (with director/writers): "The Bullet Blondes" (Kevin Mock / James Eagan & Ray Utarnachitt), "The Need for Speed" (Alexandra La Roche / Morgan Faust & Marcelina Campos Mayhorn), "WVRDR_ERROR_100 <Oest-of-th3-Gs.gid30n> notFound" (Caity Lotz / Phil Klemmer & Matthew Maala), "Speakeasy Does It" (Kristin Windell / Keto Shimizu & Emily Cheever), "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Scientist" (Andrew Kasch / Paiman Kalayeh & Mark Bruner), "Deus Ex Latrina" (Nico Sachse / Ray Utarnachitt & Mercedes Valle), "A Woman's Place is in the War Effort!" (Glen Winter / Morgan Faust & Leah Poulliot), "Paranoid Android" (David Geddes / Phil Klemmer & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn), "Lowest Common Demoninator" (Eric Dean Seaton / James Eagan & Emily Cheever, "The Fixed Point" (Maisie Richardson-Sellers / Matthew Maala & Paiman Kalayeh), "Rage Against The Machines" (Jes Macallan / Mark Bruner & Mercedes Valle), "Too Legit to Quit" (Sudz Sutherland / Morgan Faust & Leah Poulliot), and "Knocked Down, Knocked Up"(Kevin Mock / Phil Klemmer & Keto Shimizu).

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine/Dr. Gwyn Davies, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz, Aliyah O'Brien as Kayla. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.