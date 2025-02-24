Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: leverage, leverage: redemption

Leverage: Redemption Season 3 Set to Hit Prime Video on April 17th

With the first three episodes set on April 17th, here is the poster, overview, and image gallery for Dean Devlin's Leverage: Redemption.

If there was ever a time for the Leverage Crew to return, now would be that time because we could definitely use a whole lot of what they have to offer right about now. While it might not necessarily be now, Prime Video did let fans know that the third season of series creator and executive producer Dean Devlin's Leverage: Redemption would be hitting their screens with the first three episodes on April 17th. After that, the remaining chapters of the 10-episode season will drop weekly (one episode per week) on Thursdays. Along with the news of the season premiere date, we also got a look at the official key art poster and image gallery, as well as an overview that offers a rundown of who the crew has in their sights for this go-around.

In Season 3, the team pits themselves against a power broker stealing the clean water under people's feet and turning it into dirty money, fights against a mayor who's literally the judge and jury of his small town, outruns a mark who's finally caught up with them mid-con, outhustles a pool hustler with a side business in international extortion, and brings down an industrialist exploiting child labor. All this while dodging an intricate plan of vengeance from a past enemy and working through the fallout of their new personal relationships. But no matter what, when someone needs help, they provide … Leverage.

Prime Video's Leverage: Redemption stars Gina Bellman as Sophie Deveraux, Christian Kane as Eliot Spencer, Beth Riesgraf as Parker, Aleyse Shannon as Breanna Casey, Noah Wyle as Harry Wilson, and Aldis Hodge as Alec Hardison. Guest stars for the third season include Jack Coleman, Drew Powell, Alex Boniello, Cedric Yarbrough, Mary Hollis Inboden, Sam Witwer, Rachael Harris, and more. The series is created and executive produced by Electric Entertainment's Dean Devlin, alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson. John Rogers serves as showrunner and executive producer, and Chris Downey as executive producer. The first two seasons of Leverage: Redemption and all seasons of Leverage are available on demand and as a Fast Channel on Prime Video.

