Lil Wayne Reacts to Kendrick Lamar/Super Bowl LIX News: "It Broke Me"

Lil Wayne took to Instagram to express his hurt and disappointment at not being chosen for the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.

When Roc Nation, Apple Music, and the NFL announced earlier this month that Kendrick Lamar would headline the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime show on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, we joked that Drake was the only person we could think of who wouldn't be too thrilled by the news. It turns out we were very, very wrong. Rap pioneer and New Orleans native Lil Wayne took to Instagram to express how "it hurt a lot" to not be named for the show – especially with the big game taking place in New Orleans.

"It broke me, but I'm just trying to put myself back together," he added in the clip. The post came as many questioned why Lamar would be the choice over Wayne, with Wayne addressing his delay in responding to the news and the reaction at the top of the clip. "First of all, I wanna say forgive me for the delay. I had to get strength enough to do this without breaking. I'ma say thank you to every voice, every opinion, all the care, all the love and support out there. Your words turned to arms and held me up when I tried to fall back," he shared. Later in the video, Wayne opens up about how the news hit him, with the "letdown" catching him off guard. "[Not being picked] hurt – it hurt a lot. I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown. For just automatically mentally putting myself in that position like someone told me that was my position."

"Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date, and I'll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one," Lamar shared in a statement when the news was first announced. Roc Nation founder Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter added, "Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer. His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick's work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come."

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show telecast is set to be produced by DPS. Roc Nation and Jesse Collins will serve as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton will direct. Roc Nation will also serve as the strategic entertainment advisor for the live performance.

"The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show is a celebration of the music we love and the incredible artists who make it, all on the world's biggest stage. Apple is thrilled to bring this show, starring the absolutely incomparable Kendrick Lamar, to fans worldwide with Apple Music's industry-leading Spatial Audio quality along with tons of exclusive videos, interviews, playlists and so much more across Apple Music," shared Oliver Schusser, Apple's Vice President of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats.

Seth Dudowsky, Head of Music at the NFL, added, "Few artists have impacted music and culture as profoundly as Kendrick Lamar. Time and time again, Kendrick has proven his unique ability to craft moments that resonate, redefine, and ultimately shake the very foundation of hip-hop. We're excited to collaborate with Kendrick, Roc Nation, and Apple Music to deliver another unforgettable Halftime Show."

