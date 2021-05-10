Lisey's Story: Julianne Moore Discusses Apple TV+, Stephen King Series

Stephen King's adaptation Lisey's Story is coming to Apple TV+ on June 4th. The adaptation was adapted by the author himself, with J.J. Abrams executive producing. Pablo Larraín also executive produces as well as directs the series, which stars Julianne Moore and Clive Owen. Moore is also an executive producer. Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, and Ron Cephas Jones also star. You can see the first image from the series down below. Julianne Moore talked to EW a little bit about the series, and it sounds like King and crew were extremely faithful to the novel while bringing it to life.

Lisey's Story Could Be Most Talked-About Series This Summer

"It's all in there. Because there's so much in it — psychological horror, romance, mystery, a science-fiction-like quality, sort of scary brutality — sometimes I was like, holy cow, what now?" Moore said. Lisey's Story is one of my favorite King novels, so I could not be more excited for this one. Such a strong creative team behind and in front of the camera too, in this age of King adaptations this could be one of the more special ones.

Based on the best-selling novel by King, and adapted by the author himself, Lisey's Story is a deeply personal thriller that follows Lisey Landon (played by Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (played by Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind. Allen, Leigh, DeHaan, and Jones star alongside Moore and Owen. An Apple Original limited series, Lisey's Story is directed by Larraín and hails from Abrams' Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television. In a rare step, every episode of the series was personally written by King- with the author, Moore, and Larraín executive producing alongside Abrams and Ben Stephenson.