Long Story Short Official Trailer Released; Season 2 In Production

With Season 2 in production, here's the official trailer and new images for BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg's Long Story Short.

With less than a month to go until BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg's new animated series hits Netflix screens, we've got some good news to share about Long Story Short. Premiering on August 22nd, the comedy series spotlights one family over the course of their timeline. Jumping through the years, viewers will follow the Schwooper siblings from childhood to adulthood and back again, chronicling their triumphs, disappointments, joys, and compromises. Along with the release of the official trailer (which you can check out above) and a new image gallery (waiting for you below), the streamer announced that the second season is already in production.

"'Long Story Short' is an animated comedy about a family over time. It's about the shared history, the inside jokes, the old wounds. If you've ever had a mother, father, sibling, partner, or child, this is the show for you — and by the way, would it kill you to call them?" was how the creative team described the series when it was first announced. Here's a look at the animated series' voice cast:

The voice cast for the animated streaming series includes Lisa Edelstein, Paul Reiser, Ben Feldman, Abbi Jacobson, Max Greenfield, Angelique Cabral, and Nicole Byer. In addition, Dave Franco and Michaela Dietz are set as recurring guest stars. Here's the previously released teaser for the upcoming animated series:

"It is legitimately a thrill and an honor to be back doing what I love most: drafting enthusiastic pull quotes for press releases to Hollywood trade publications. Who says you can't go home again?!" shared Bob-Waksberg when the project was first officially announced. Netflix's Long Story Short reunites Bob-Waksberg with Lisa Hanawalt (BoJack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie), who is the supervising producer and will design the original art. In addition, Noel Bright and Steven A. Cohen (BoJack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie, Undone) will executive produce for Tornante Television. ShadowMachine (BoJack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie, Pinocchio) is producing out of their LA animation studio, with Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley serving as co-executive producers.

