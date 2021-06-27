Looney Tunes Cartoons Season 2 Takes Over the Planet This July

Just when you thought it was safe for your "Tunes," HBO Max, Bugs, Daffy, Porky, Tweety, and more are back to make them 'Looney." That's right, Looney Tunes Cartoons returns July 8 for a second heaping helping of your favorite animated maniacs. This time around, Bugs hops to the basketball court for an ultimate game of streetball; Porky spends a relaxing afternoon with his nephew Cicero filled with soothing music… and chainsaws, fire, and broken windows; and Daffy lends his wing to Porky as an emotional support duck (Awww!). And that's just the beginning of the season's 10-episode's worth of laughs, with two new shorts starring fan-favorite canines Charlie Dog and Russian Dog, and a line-up of familiar faces that includes Tweety, Sylvester, Elmer, Wile E. Coyote, Road Runner, Marvin the Martian (see below) and a whole ton more. And the best part? We have the official trailer waiting for your approval below.

But why wait any longer? Just make that sharp left at Albuquerque and head on over to the official trailer for HBO Max's second season of Looney Tunes Cartoons– premiering on the streaming service starting July 8:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Looney Tunes Cartoons | Season 2 Official Trailer | HBO Max Family (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=93EdgNq_afk)

From Warner Bros. Animation, and starring the cherished Looney Tunes characters, Looney Tunes Cartoons echoes the high production value and process of the original Looney Tunes theatrical shorts with a cartoonist-driven approach to storytelling. In this modern iteration of the classic series, marquee Looney Tunes characters are featured in their classic pairings in simple, gag-driven, and visually vibrant stories.

HBO Max's Looney Tunes Cartoons is executive produced by Pete Browngardt (Uncle Grandpa, Secret Mountain Fort Awesome) and Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. The voice cast includes Eric Bauza (Bugs Bunny/Daffy Duck/Tweety/Marvin the Martian), Bob Bergen (Porky Pig), Jeff Bergman (Elmer Fudd/Sylvester), Fred Tatasciore (Yosemite Sam), Candi Milo (Granny), and Michael Ruocco (Beaky Buzzard).

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.