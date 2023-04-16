Love Is Blind & Can't Be Live-Streamed: Netflix Reunion Special Fail Netflix is now 1-for-2 when it comes to live-streaming, apologizing for the Love Is Blind: The Reunion Special not streaming on Sunday night.

It looks like, as far as Netflix is concerned, Love Is Blind… and not live-streamable. If you're a fan of the streaming service's Vanessa Lachey & Nick Lachey-hosted reality dating series, then you know that Sunday night was supposed to be the night of the infamous Love Is Blind: The Reunion Special ("infamous" because, much like a wedding during WWE Monday Night Raw, they tend to be overflowing with drama). As if that wasn't enough reason for the event to be a pretty big hit, the reunion special also represented Netflix's second journey down the rabbit hole of live-streaming (with Chris Rock: Selective Outrage kicking off things back in March). So you can imagine how a whole lot of fans were feeling when 5 pm PT/8 pm ET rolled around and… nothing ("Pardon the interruption. We're having trouble playing Netflix. Please check your internet and try again").

But how long of a delay could it be… right? I mean, this is Netflix, folks! They'll have it ready at any moment…

Okay… maybe it was all about being "fashionably late"? Because an hour after the reunion live-stream was supposed to begin:

Uh-oh. So it looks like the livestream isn't going to happen. Apparently, some folks were able to see it (as well as those who were there for the event in-person). For its part, Netflix's response? Our bad. "To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry," was the tweet sent out breaking the bad news – here's a look: