Posted in: Opinion, Showtime, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: desantis, opinion, ron desantis, showtime, Vice

DeSantis, Showtime & The Case of the Disappearing VICE S04 Episode

There are still questions surrounding why a Gov. Ron DeSantis-focused episode of Showtime's VICE Season 4 was pulled; Showtime & VICE respond.

Once again, proving that he's pretty much nothing more than a walking mound of bad luck that seems to taint anything & everything he touches, Florida Governor, GOP POTUS nominee & Donald Trump punching bag, Ron DeSantis is making bad headlines for something we're pretty sure he wishes didn't exist in the first place. Last week, Showtime's fourth season of newsmagazine Vice was set to air "The Gitmo Candidate & Chipping Away," which (according to the official overview that was originally released) was set to investigate "claims that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis witnessed torture during his past service at Guantanamo Bay." Except… it didn't air. Instead, a repeat ran in its place. And here's where it gets really weird. The episode was meant to be the season's fourth episode but now? Yup, there's a "new" fourth episode, "Detransitioners & Draining the DRC," that's set to air on June 4th. Here's a look at the official overview of "The Gitmo Candidate & Chipping Away," which was originally released – followed by statements just released by Showtime & VICE to THR.

Showtime: "We don't comment on scheduling decisions."

Vice: "As with all current affairs programming, there can be scheduling changes, and we are very much still in discussion about the scheduling of this episode. We are proud of our reporting and of our continuing partnership with Showtime."

Vice Season 4 Episode 4 "The Gitmo Candidate & Chipping Away": Seb Walker investigates claims that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis witnessed torture during his past service at Guantanamo Bay; Isobel Young covers the high-stakes technological race between the U.S. and China over the production of semiconductors.

The VICE reporting team includes an impressive group of award-winning journalists, including Hind Hassan, Kirshna Andavolu, Isobel Yeung, Alzo Slade, Paola Ramos, Matthew Cassel, Seb Walker, Alyza Enriquez, Ben C. Solomon, Natashya Gutierrez, David Noriega, and Vegas Tenold. Produced by Vice News, Beverly Chase is the executive producer and showrunner for Vice. Craig Thomson is co-executive producer, and Subrata De is the senior executive producer for the series and EVP of Vice News. Jesse Angelo is President of Global News and Entertainment, Vice Media Group.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!