Ghosts S03 Finale "Isaac's Wedding" Image, Overview; S03E09 Preview

CBS shared previews for this week's Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts and an overview/image for season finale "Isaac’s Wedding."

Believe it or not, there are only two episodes left in the third season of CBS's Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts. Even knowing that there's a fourth season ready to happen, there's always that "punch to the feels" that comes with a season finale – especially for a show that's known for its cliffhangers. With that in mind, we have three sneak previews for this week's episode, "The Traveling Agent," to pass along to accompany the overview & preview images we previously shared. Following that, we have a very direct and to-the-point overview and preview image (yup) for the big season-ender, "Isaac's Wedding" – but did someone mention a "surprise guest"? But let's kick things off with those sneak preview for this week's episode:

Ghosts Season 3 Episode 9 "The Traveling Agent": Pete (Richie Moriarty) discovers a power that he never knew he had – one that brings him closer to his buddy Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) – and further apart. Written by Skander Halim & Emily Schmidt and directed by Jude Weng, here's a look at what's to come when April 25th hits:

Ghosts Season 3 Episode 10 "Isaac's Wedding": SEASON FINALE! Isaac's (Brandon Scott Jones) wedding day jitters are exacerbated by the arrival of a surprise guest. Written by Lauren Bridges and John Timothy and directed by Christine Gernon, here's a look at what's to come when May 2nd hits:

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

