Garfield: An Indoor Cat On An Outdoor Adventure And Cat Method Acting

Sony has posted featurettes for Garfield with star Chris Pratt on this being an "indoor cat on an outdoor adventure" and cat method acting.

Sony Pictures shifted some of its release dates for the rest of 2024 heading into 2025, but how they are approaching next month is already kind of weird. May is a packed month; we have talked about this a bunch of times, and nearly every studio is throwing out a massive movie that is trying to capture audiences to try and kick off the summer blockbuster season the right way. Some of them feel more like sure things than others and Garfield seemed like it might be more of a sure thing. It's an animated movie based on a well-known character, but of all of the films releasing next month, this might be the one people are talking about the least. That might have something to do with the marketing, which, at the moment, is a little weird. The first video, above, is star Chris Pratt talking about playing the character and the concept of an "indoor cat going on an outdoor adventure." All right, that's not too bad, but the below one is basically Pratt doing an extended bit about cat method acting. Whether or not you find that funny probably depends on how amusing you find Pratt overall.

Garfield: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.

Garfield, directed by Mark Dindal, stars Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, and Bowen Yang. The screenplay is by Paul A. Kaplan & Mark Torgove, and David Reynolds and is based on the Garfield® characters created by Jim Davis. It will be released on May 24, 2024.

