Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024: New Floats, New Balloons & More!

Set for NBC and Peacock on November 28th, here's everything you need to know about Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024: new floats & balloons, performers, and so much more!

As sad as we are to say goodbye to the Halloween season, we're glad to know that NBC and Macy's have our backs. Because we love us a Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – and now we know that the 98th edition of it is set to air live on Thursday, November 28, from 8:30 am until 12 pm ET/PT on NBC and simulstreamed on Peacock (with an encore on NBC at 2 pm ET/PT). With TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker set to host once again – and with Alison Brie (Community, GLOW) set to cut the ribbon and kick off the parade – we've got a ton of intel to pass along regarding balloons, floats, performers, and more.

"The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is second to none when it comes to world-class entertainment during the holiday season," shared Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Media Group. "It's truly an honor to bring such an iconic event to our viewers year after year and partake in one of the country's most beloved traditions." Now, here's a look at the announcement from this morning's TODAY followed by a rundown of what we can expect:

EXPECT SOME FAMILAR FACES & PERFORMANCES: Bishop Briggs, Kylie Cantrall, Chlöe, Dan + Shay, Dasha, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Coco Jones, Walker Hayes, Ariana Madix, Joey McIntyre, Idina Menzel, Natti Natasha, T-Pain, Rachel Platten, Lea Salonga, The Temptations, The War and Treaty, Alex Warren and Sebastián Yatra. Dance sensation Charli D'Amelio and ballet dancers Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia are set to perform. Jonathan Bennett, Liza Colón-Zayas, Tom Kenny, Ginna Claire Mason, and members of WNBA Champions, New York Liberty (with Ellie the Elephant), will also make special appearances.

The 2024 official national broadcast will include performances from Broadway's Death Becomes Her, Hell's Kitchen, and The Outsiders as well as the Radio City Rockettes.

WHAT ABOUT NEW INFLATABLES?!? For this year's parade, we have six new featured character balloons set to debut, including Disney's Minnie Mouse by The Walt Disney Company; Extraordinary Noorah & The Elf on the Shelf by The Lumistella Company; Gabby by DreamWorks Animation; Goku by Dragon Ball/Toei Animation; Marshall by Nickelodeon and Spin Master; and Spider-Man by Marvel.

WHAT ABOUT NEW FLOATS?!? It looks like six is the magic number, with that being the number of floats this year, too. We're looking at Candy Cosmos by Haribo; Dora's Fantastical Rainforest by Nickelodeon & Paramount; Magic Meets the Seas by Disney Cruise Line; Pasta Knight by Rao's Homemade; Masterfeast by Netflix; and Wondrous World of Wildlife by Bronx Zoo. We've also hot some new "specialty units" (sounds fancy) this year – including Strikes Again by Go Bowling!; The Garriage by Nickelodeon (a whimsical carriage modeled after SpongeBob's pet snail); and The Grannies Car from BBC Studios' Bluey.

WHAT ABOUT FEATURED PERFORMANCES? Featured marching bands include University of Massachusetts Minuteman Marching Band (Amherst, MA), Avon Marching Black & Gold (Avon, IN), East Tennessee State University Marching Buccaneers (Johnson City, TN), Flower Mound High School Marching Band (Flower Mound, TX), The Lake Hamilton High School Marching Band (Hot Springs, AR), Sioux Falls Lincoln High School "Patriot" Marching Band (Sioux Falls, SD), The Majestic Marching Cardinals of Jonesboro High School (Morrow, GA), Macy's Great American Marching Band (United States), The Carolina Band of the University of South Carolina (Columbia, SC) and (Morgantown, WV), and NYPD Marching Band (New York, NY).

In addition, Macy's Winter Wonderland in Central Park will host a special performance by Sebastián Yatra with a holiday choir comprised of Macy's colleagues and Bigs and Littles from Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS).

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast is produced by Silent House Productions. Baz Halpin, Mark Bracco, and Linda Gierahn serve as executive producers, and Sacha Mueller serves as a co-executive producer.

