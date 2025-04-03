Posted in: Cinemacon, Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: CinemaCon 2025, nickelodeon, paramount, The Legend Of Aang: The Last Airbender

The Legend Of Aang: The Last Airbender Is Official Title Of New Film

The Legend Of Aang: The Last Airbender is the official title of the new film coming to theaters next year, revealed today at CinemaCon.

The animated film revisits Aang's journey in his young adult years, expanding beyond the original Nickelodeon series.

A highly anticipated release slated for January 20, 2026.

The Legend Of Aang: The Last Airbender is the official title for the animated film coming to theaters, announced from the stage at CinemaCon during the Paramount presentation. In his first film role, Korean singer-songwriter Eric Nam voices Aang in the film, set years after the Nickelodeon series. It will follow him in his young adult years. Rugrats and Fairly OddParents voice actor Dionne Quan will play Toph, and Jessica Matten playing Katara. Dave Bautista and Steven Yeun are also set to star in the film. This continuation of the franchise is highly anticipated, and you can bet that whenever we get footage from the film, it will be hotly debated.

The Legend Of Aang: The Last Airbender Rolls Off the Tongue

The Legend Of Aang: The Last Airbender will be a massive hit in theaters, and it is wild to me that it took them this long to get an animated film in the series into theaters. No doubt that this is one circled on many calendars for when it opens on January 30, 2026.

