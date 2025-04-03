Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Double Crow Games, Fur and Fables

Fur and Fables Has Been Released Into Early Access

Fur and Fables has officially beenr eleased into Early Access this week, as the team continue to work on the final version of the game

Article Summary Fur and Fables is now in Early Access on Steam, blending bullet hell action with RPG dynamics.

Command a party of animal heroes in a strategic, humor-filled battle against darkness.

Explore eight character classes, unleashing unique attacks and spells to dominate foes.

Unlock permanent upgrades and discover tailored tactics for diverse gameplay experiences.

Indie game developer and publisher Double Crow Games have launched their latest game, Fur and Fables, into Early Access on Steam. If you haven't checked this game out yet, this is a party-based bullet hell action roguelike that has been meshed with party management and RPG mechanics, as you fight as a group of animal heroes trying to vanquish enemies and do good in a world constantly under attack. You can try out this version of the game now while the team continues to work on the final version, whenever that may be released. We also have the latest trailer here before you head over to Steam.

Fur and Fables

Dive paw-first into a fur-ocious battle system that mixes bullet-heaven mayhem with strategic character synergy. With an array of animal adventurers at your command, each journey into the darkness promises new challenges. Whether you choose to play defensively with a bunch of Fighters, deal high damage to single targets with the Rogue, or blast your enemies with the Pyromancer's fireballs – Fur and Fables offers a menagerie of ways to conquer the night. Laugh in the Face of Danger: Immerse yourself in a game that doesn't take itself too seriously, blending playful art with a touch of dark humor. Are you ready to unleash your inner animal and carve your path through a world of darkness, humor, and endless adventure? Fur & Fables awaits your command. Join us, and let's create a tale worth telling!

Party Synergies: Discover unique bonuses based on your party composition!

Discover unique bonuses based on your party composition! Elemental Damage: Zap, freeze, and poison your enemies! Mix and match damage types to optimize your control of the battlefield!

Zap, freeze, and poison your enemies! Mix and match damage types to optimize your control of the battlefield! Eight Character Classes: Each with its own attack and spell, giving you various options to unlock and explore.

Each with its own attack and spell, giving you various options to unlock and explore. Upgrades: A dozen meta upgrades and weapon evolutions, skills, and more! Most upgrades stay with your characters between levels, so progression is permanent.

A dozen meta upgrades and weapon evolutions, skills, and more! Most upgrades stay with your characters between levels, so progression is permanent. Tailored Tactics: Mix and match your heroes to create a party that suits your play style! Ten stages for some seriously intense action!

