Twisted Metal: Samoa Joe Wants Us to Keep an "Eye Out" for Season 2

Twisted Metal star Joe Seanoa (aka, Samoa Joe) shared a brutal look at Sweet Tooth as a reminder for us to keep an "eye out" for Season 2.

Following the revelations in showrunner, writer, and executive producer Michael Jonathan Smith's (Cobra Kai) live-action adaptation of Twisted Metal season one finale, John (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) find themselves entering the deadly Twisted Metal tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso (Anthony Carrigan). As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth (Nuufolau Joel "Joe" Seanoa, aka Samoa Joe, with Will Arnett), things get complicated for John when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface. With a description like that, you don't need a teaser to know that this season is going to be intense – though it was still nice getting one back in February. With the streaming series set to return in a few months, Samoa Joe posted a look at Sweet Tooth – and let's just say that he's "half-looking" worse for wear.

Here's a look at Samoa Joe offering us a brutal reminder that the second season of Peacock's Twisted Metal is set to tear up our screens beginning this summer:

"The stakes couldn't be higher as John Doe and Quiet risk their lives to compete in a dangerous demolition derby tournament. The prize? A single wish, their greatest hearts' desire, granted. The only problem is sixteen other drivers have wishes of their own," Smith shared in a special message to fans that was released alongside the teaser and key art poster. "Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz lead a stellar cast, including Will Arnett & Joe Seanoa as fan favorite Sweet Tooth and Anthony Carrigan as the iconic tournament host Calypso, in a fast-paced, hysterical, thrilling season with unforgettable characters. It's too bad not all of them will survive." Saylor Bell Curda, Lisa Gilroy, Richard de Klerk, Patty Guggenheim, Tiana Okoye, and Michael James Shaw are set as recurring guest stars.

Stemming from Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Peacock's Twisted Metal is executive-produced by Smith, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, Mackie, Arnett and Marc Forman (Electric Avenue), Jason Spire (Inspire Entertainment), Grant Dekernion, Peter Principato (Artists First), Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions and Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. Directors for the season include Phil Sgriccia (201-202, 205-206), Bill Benz (203-204, 211-212), Iain MacDonald (207-208), and Bertie Ellwood (209-210).

