Thunderbolts*: 8 New Posters, A Chair Joke, Tickets On Sale Monday

Tickets for Thunderbolts* go on sale starting Monday, so Marvel released 8 new posters and made a chair joke in a new promo.

We're going to have a much better idea of whether or not the mediocre reception of Captain America: Brave New World, both critically and commercially, will have any lasting impact. Usually, it seems like one Marvel movie underperforming doesn't really impact the others, but things have been a bit off in the last couple of years, save for a few exceptions. If the numbers for the chair stream are anything to go by, there is still plenty of interest in Marvel films, and Marvel is self-aware enough to know how ridiculous that entire thing was. Tickets for Thunderbolts* go on sale starting Monday, so we'll get those early box office numbers. We also got a chair joke in a new short promo.

We also got a pile of new posters, including six character posters and a full-cast poster. Taskmaster even got a poster; we love that for her. The marketing for Thunderbolts* should kick into high gear as we head into the final four weeks before the movie comes out. This is also the regular Marvel reminder that if there is a time this studio will spoil something, it's in these final weeks. So, if you already know you want to see this movie, maybe stop watching stuff just in case.

Thunderbolts*: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart or find redemption and unite as something much more before it's too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Brian Chapek, and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

