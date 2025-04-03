Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: doctor odyssey

Doctor Odyssey S02: ABC, Ryan Murphy Having "Creative Conversations"

Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich offered an update on where things stand regarding the future of Ryan Murphy's Doctor Odyssey.

If you're a fan of shows like The Rookie, Will Trent, Grey's Anatomy, and others, then you're loving the news that ABC had to drop earlier today, with a number of shows getting official green lights. One show that hasn't gotten a go-ahead for a second season is series creator Ryan Murphy's Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson-starring high-seas procedural Doctor Odyssey. Speaking with Variety exclusively, Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich offered some insight into where things stand with the series and what's been going on behind the scenes in terms of the show's future.

"We love 'Doctor Odyssey.' We're still having creative conversations about the show with Ryan and evaluating," Erwich shared. "Ryan is very busy. He is working on a ton with us right now: '9-1-1,' which continues to be one of the No. 1 shows on television. We just gave an expanded order to '9-1-1: Nashville.' We have Chris O'Donnell in that. I think it's a really unique setting for our flagship franchise. We just launched 'Mid-Century Modern.' So, as he should be, he's quite busy doing excellent work for us. Ultimately, we're going to take our lead from Ryan about what that next chapter of 'Doctor Odyssey' looks like. But we're having creative conversations about it right now. He's an amazing partner."

From the mind of Ryan Murphy comes ABC's high-octane procedural Doctor Odyssey. Max (Joshua Jackson) is the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder. It's all hands on deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other miles from shore. The series stars Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson. The series, produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, is written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken. Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay directs and executive produces. Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diederich also serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!