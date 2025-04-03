Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Cinemacon, Disney, Marvel Studios, Movies, Pixar, Star Wars | Tagged:

CinemaCon 2025: Walt Disney Studios Presentation Liveblog

CinemaCon 2025 is coming to a close, and we are live for the last liveblog of the year; Walt Disney Studios takes the stage to tease its slate as we close out the show.

Article Summary Walt Disney Studios takes center stage at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas.

The panel highlights upcoming releases from 20th Century, Pixar, and Searchlight.

Disney teases projects including The Amateur, Elio, Lilo & Stitch, and new Avengers casting.

CinemaCon is upon us once again. Every year, Cinema United [the new name for NATO, the National Association of Theater Owners] gathers in Las Vegas to look ahead to the rest of the year. Ever since the pandemic, the vibes of CinemaCon have shifted considerably, and, in many ways, it still feels like the industry is recovering and leveling out from a shift that will be felt for generations to come. However, the people here very much still believe in the theatrical experience, and studios come to show off their slate of new releases to get people hyped up for the new year. Sometimes, that means some trailers; sometimes, that means entire movies; and sometimes, we get confirmation that new movies are in the works. These presentations are usually massive and cannot be found anywhere online, so we here at Bleeding Cool would like to provide you the chance to attend CinemaCon without having to deal with Las Vegas with liveblogs of the presentation for you to follow along with. We are ending the convention (hopefully) on a bang with Walt Disney Studios.

For a couple of years Lionsgate closed out the show and, honestly, it seemed like people didn't show up for the panel half the time. Disney, however, is a panel that people aren't likely to skip, so it prevents people from leaving early, and it lets Disney control the end of the narrative of the convention. We have plenty to talk about here. Disney has 20th Century on with The Amateur and Pixar with Elio. Lilo & Stitch also has a presence along with some Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The Roses is the only thing we know about from Searchlight, but we know more will be on the way from them. Star Wars might get some love, but Celebration is right around the corner, so who knows on that one.

We also know there is some more casting for Avengers: Doomsday on the way. They might throw us a bone, but also don't be surprised if they hold onto more of that for San Diego Comic-Con. There have been some really impressive panels, so Disney needs to end big if they don't want to get lost among the conversations around Lionsgate and Amazon MGM Studios (of all things).

Walt Disney Presentation Liveblog

Liveblog will appear in 20 seconds.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!