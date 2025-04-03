Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again S01E07 Thoughts: Matt Murdock Rinses, Re-Beats

Daredevil: Born Again S01E07: "Art for Art's Sake" brought us round two of "The Man Without Fear" vs. Muse in another race against time.

Just as we're heading into the home stretch of episodes to wrap the first season of Daredevil: Born Again, this week's latest episode, "Art for Art's Sake," felt more like a repeat of last week's episode, "Excessive Force" but the second part of how Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) are going to handle the serial killer Muse. While the targets are different, the familiar "race against time" aspect is almost a direct copy, but the other major difference is that we'll see how Fisk's collection of dirty cops that make up his vigilante task force will handle the situation. The following contains minor spoilers.

Daredevil: Born Again's Take Two on "The Man Without Fear" vs Muse

At the end of "Excessive Force," Matt, in his Daredevil persona, saves Angela Del Toro (Camila Rodriguez) from Muse, who is about to kill her by draining her for his next macabre artwork. Just as Matt beats his opponent to a bloody pulp, the killer manages to escape after the hero checks on her to stop the process. At the beginning of the episode, Angela becomes lucid enough to reveal scant details of her kidnapping, including the part about Daredevil saving her life, which catches the ear of the mayor, who processes it and understandably becomes a triggering point.

Muse is revealed to be Bastion (Hunter Doohan), who, earlier in the series, has been seeing a therapist. As the spokes come off the wheel, stakes are raised, and as mentioned earlier, it's a race against time. The action never disappoints and ends as brutally as you can imagine. As much as "Art for Art's Sake" is about building the climactic moment, there was also procedural and conspiratorial aspects in play from Det Angie Kim (Ruibo Qian); Luca (Patrick Murney), a made man not exactly happy with Fisk's operations; and Vanessa Fisk (Ayelet Zurer).

Directed by David Boyd and written by Jill Blankenship, "Art for Art's Sake" definitely closed on the door of one arc, but it looked like it planted seeds for an exciting finish. Doohan certainly gives off intense Jesse Eisenberg vibes in terms of intensity, and his future is looking bright. I'm also enjoying seeing Arty Foushan's more prominent role as Buck Cashman, Fisk's right-hand man, as an effective suave communicator and taskmaster, especially in that ending. Daredevil: Born Again streams on Tuesdays on Disney+.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 Episode 7: "Art for Art's Sake" Review by Tom Chang 7 / 10 Daredevil: Born Again Episode 7: "Art for Art's Sake" churns another classic with intense work from Charlie Cox, Hunter Doohan, and Margarita Levieva in some truly memorable scenes. It looks like the series has planted the seeds for the home stretch that will inevitably see Cox's Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin lock horns again. Credits Director David Boyd

