FUBAR: Schwarzenegger Series Will Be Back for Season 2 This June

Returning on June 12th, here's an early look at Netflix and series creator Nick Santora's Arnold Schwarzenegger-starring FUBAR Season 2.

After a rollercoaster year that saw him reassuring the world that his pacemaker surgery wouldn't keep him from being "The Biggest Action Figure in The World" (more on that below), we've got some good news to share regarding the second season of Netflix and series creator Nick Santora's (Reacher, Prison Break) Arnold Schwarzenegger-starring comedy-action series FUBAR. That's right, you can mark down June 12th as the drop date for the streaming series' eight-episode return. But the team might not be looking to rush back too quickly – not with Carrie-Anne Moss' (The Matrix, The Acolyte) German spy Greta Nelso waiting for them. Did we mention that she just so happens to be Luke's (Schwarzenegger) ex?

After his last mission saw him saving another operative — who just so happened to be his daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro) — Luke's back to battle against new adversaries, one of whom is an old flame who threatens to destroy the world … if she doesn't destroy his life first. Here's a look at the official preview images that were released earlier today:

"In life, when you're in a tough situation, the only way out is through — but luckily, our team is able to go through it together. Whether the characters are blood relations, like Luke and Emma, or colleagues, like Aldon (Travis Van Winkle), Roo (Fortune Feimster), Barry (Milan Carter), and Dr. Pfeffer (Scott Thompson), or former spouses/fiancées, like Tally (Fabiana Udenio), Donnie (Andy Buckley), and Carter (Jay Baruchel), or total weirdos, like The Great Dane (Adam Pally) and Norm (Tom Arnold) — they are family, and they know the only way they are going to survive is as a family working together. And they're going to have to do so if they don't want the world to end as we know it!" Santora shared in terms of how the dynamics have shifted.

Created by series showrunner and executive producer Santora, Netflix's FUBAR is also executive-produced by Schwarzenegger, Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, Phil Abraham, and Amy Pocha. In addition, Seth Cohen executive-produces alongside Skydance Television's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell.

