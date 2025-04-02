Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Conners

The Conners: Our S07E02 "Fame, Flying Fists, and Cold Feet" Preview

As we inch closer to the finale, here's our preview of tonight's episode of ABC's The Conners, S07E02: "Fame, Flying Fists, and Cold Feet."

As we inch closer to ABC's The Conners series finale, we have a preview of tonight's episode and a look ahead to the season's third and fourth episodes. With S07E02: "Fame, Flying Fists, and Cold Feet," the family restaurant gets its "15 minutes of fame" – and Becky (Lecy Goranson) feels inspired by it – while Dan (John Goodman) and Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) consider their next legal steps and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) makes an unexpected connection. Along with the official overview and image gallery for tonight, we also have official overviews for S07E03: "Applications, Accusations and a Man-Bag" and S07E04: "Danny Boy, The Interview, The New Hire, and The Hanging Chad" – here's a look!

The Conners Season 7 Episodes 2-4 Previews

The Conners Season 7 Episode 2: "Fame, Flying Fists, and Cold Feet" – The Conners get a taste of fame when their family restaurant is featured in a reality TV show, which inspires Becky to become an influencer. Meanwhile, Jackie and Dan meet with a lawyer, and Darlene connects with someone at The Lobo Lounge.

The Conners Season 7 Episode 3: "Applications, Accusations, and a Man-Bag" – Jackie decides to rejoin the police force despite everyone's concerns. Darlene grows more skeptical about Mark's secretive behavior. Meanwhile, Dan and Becky wade through uncomfortable conversations about Roseanne's addiction issues and death.

The Conners Season 7 Episode 4: "Danny Boy, The Interview, The New Hire, and The Hanging Chad" – Dan sidesteps vulnerable emotions surrounding Roseanne's death ahead of an upcoming deposition. Meanwhile, Becky prepares for a job interview, and Harris impulsively hires a new server at the Lunch Box.

During the final season of ABC's The Conners, the family continues to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. Dan (John Goodman), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), and Becky (Lecy Goranson) grapple with parenthood, dating, financial pressures, and aging in working-class America. Through it all — the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns — with love, humor, and perseverance, the family prevails. Joining them for the final run are Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben.Tom Werner, Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen, and Tony Hernandez executive produce the series from Werner Entertainment.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!