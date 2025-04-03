Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, marvel games, Marvel Rivals

Emma Frost Invites You To The Hellfire Gala For Marvel Rivals

Season 2 of Marvel Rivals will bring the party, as Emma Frost arrives on the roster as part of the Hellfire Gala, coming next week

Article Summary Emma Frost joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2's Hellfire Gala update.

New map takes players to the iconic Hellfire Club on Krakoa.

Ultron crashes the party, and heroes must protect Krakoa.

Season 2 brings Team-Up tweaks and weekly missions for rewards.

Marvel Games and Netease Games revealed the next official season for Marvel Rivals, as Season 2 brings Emma Frost and the Hellfire Gala. The sometimes villain, sometimes member of the X-Men, telepathic mutant is the latest member of the game's roster of characters, and she brings with her an invite to the party of the year as the latest map takes players into the iconic Hellfire Club. We have more details and a few trailers here as the season kicks off on April 11, 2025.

Marvel Rivals – Season 2: Hellfire Gala

After the intense Eternal Night saga and defeat of Dracula, Emma Frost has prepared a lavish celebration, inviting everyone to don their best attire and venture to the Mutant haven of the Living Island Krakoa for the annual Hellfire Gala. But as we all know, heroes never truly get a peaceful vacation. The uninvited Ultron has crashed the party, and the attending heroes must spring into action to protect Krakoa's greatest treasure from his grasp.

Emma Frost (Vanguard) – A master of telepathy and a shining diamond on the battlefield! Emma Frost can adeptly utilize her telepathic and diamond abilities as the situation demands, standing at the forefront to shield her allies and obliterate her foes.

The first new map, Hellfire Gala: Krakoa, will feature a grand Hellfire Gala with dreamy botanical landscapes and beautiful fireworks. Season 2 will also introduce the first adjustments to Team-Up Abilities, welcoming new Team-Ups while tweaking or removing some existing ones. The Marvel Rivals team is implementing weekly missions alongside the existing daily missions and challenges, which will help active players fully claim all rewards from the Battle Pass by the end of the season. Starting from Season 3, Marvel Rivals seasons will shift to a two-month format, with a new hero debuting each month. Additionally, related systems will be adjusted accordingly, and we'll provide detailed insights before the launch of Season 3.

