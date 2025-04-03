Posted in: BBC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: Russell T. Davies Confirms It: Mrs. Flood Is a Villain

During the Doctor Who red carpet premiere, showrunner Russell T. Davies confirmed that Mrs. Flood is a proper major villain in season two.

Fans have been speculating for a year about Mrs. Flood ahead of the Doctor Who season two premiere, and at the red carpet premiere in London early this week, showrunner Russell T. Davies confirmed that she is, in fact, a villain. That's right, Mrs. Flood, as played by Anita Dobson, is a baddie, a Big Bad, a wrong 'un! You can stop half of the speculation now.

This means Mrs. Flood is almost certainly not a former companion gone bad, which means fans think she's the Rani or even a new version of a female Master, Missy, as it were. That at least narrows it down. Davies said at the Doctor Who premiere at the Odeon Cinema in Central London that her final scene on the rooftop at the end of season one was the official, proper introduction of her as a villain. Davies said that she would bring the Doctor "absolute terror" after all. There was already a hint of her villainy when she lamented that she had such plans, and in death, she would storm the kingdom of Heaven as if she were a fallen angel or even Lucifer. Good guys don't talk about storming Heaven as an act of revenge, kids. Could she be one of the gods coming to plague the world and the Doctor? Is she behind the Doctor not being able to get Belinda back to Earth in the present da,y and what's happened to the Earth? We will find out in a few weeks.

If you want a preview of how scary and villainous Mrs. Flood can be, look not to Doctor Who yet but to the Channel 4 zombie apocalypse series Generation Z, where Anita Dobson appears as a major character, a grandma who becomes a zombie ghoul ravenous for human flesh who's intelligent and conniving. She's freaking scary there, guys! And it's loads of fun since it's written and directed by British horror auteur Ben Wheatley. US viewers can catch it on Prime Video.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!