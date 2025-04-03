Posted in: Fulqrum Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Misterial Games, Stygian: Outer Gods

Stygian: Outer Gods Drops New Gameplay Trailer Ahead of Early Access

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for the upcoming title Stygian: Outer Gods, as the game will be out in a couple of weeks

Article Summary Explore the eerie universe of Stygian: Outer Gods with a new gameplay trailer before its Early Access launch.

Dive into the dark world of Kingsport, uncover secrets, and prepare for the impending Black Day timeline.

Join the April beta on Steam for an exclusive sneak peek before the game's official Early Access release.

Stealth, strategy, and skill customization await in a gripping Lovecraftian horror adventure.

Developer Misterial Games and publisher Fulqrum Publishing confirmed that Stygian: Outer Gods will be released into Early Access later this year. The latest trailer delves deeper into the gameplay you'll experience while also giving a few more hints about the mystery happening ahead of the event known as the Black Day. The team also revealed there will be a free Beta running from April 4-7 on Steam ahead of the game's Early Access released on April 14. Enjoy the trailer!

Stygian: Outer Gods

Set in the universe of Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones, the game lets players witness and influence the events preceding the Black Day. Immerse yourself in a unique world full of dangers, unexplored dark corners, and looming evil beyond mortal comprehension. The game's protagonist is a former anthropologist and soldier, discharged due to a severe injury. Struggling with a fragile and deteriorating mental state, he is haunted by recurring nightmares and consumed with guilt over the unresolved disappearance of his father. At the start of the game, everything shifts dramatically for our hero, and his life takes on a new purpose. He receives an invitation from a young woman to join an expedition to Kingsport, a secluded, enigmatic place that captivates his father's interest. This journey offers not only a chance to uncover the secrets of Kingsport but perhaps also the key to understanding his father's mysterious fate.

Players will find themselves drawn into a labyrinth of mysteries and hidden schemes, where every character harbors their own secret motives, shrouded in layers of deceit. As the clock ticks, the ominous arrival of the Black Day looms ever closer, leaving little time to unravel the truth. Fans of Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones will recognise some familiar faces on the streets of Kingsport, and of course iconic Lovecraftian characters, such as Keziah Mason, will make their presence felt – each featuring their own captivating storylines.

The game will feature a diverse arsenal of intriguing weapons, used in both ranged and melee combat – but don't mistake it for a straightforward first-person shooter. Ammo will be scarce and enemies formidable – meaning that avoiding encounters through stealth might often be the wiser choice. "Choice" being a key word when talking about the gameplay in Stygian: Outer Gods, as players will always have various options for how to approach an encounter. The game will also feature a character customization system that will let them unlock and upgrade skills and abilities to further hone their preferred playstyle.

