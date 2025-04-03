Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: wednesday

Wednesday: Why Emma Myers "Was Kind of Scared" About Season 2 Return

Wednesday star Emma Myers explains why she "was kind of scared" initially about returning for Season 2, how Enid has grown, and more.

When it comes to what we can expect from the second season of series star/EP Jenna Ortega and Showrunners/EPs Al Gough and Miles Millar's Wednesday, Ortega has been an excellent source for updates and background intel on what the next go-around has to offer. But this time, the spotlight shines on Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), who shared some thoughts on returning and how the streaming series is handling cast members like Percy Hynes White not returning in a way that works for the direction that the season is going in.

"I was kind of scared to go back because I remember watching scenes of myself from Season 1 and being like, 'I don't know if I can re-create this now. It's been so long.' But when we got to the table read, it immediately came back like nothing had changed. I think I've lived with Enid for so long it comes very naturally now," Myers shared during a profile interview with Variety. "Also, there's no harm in changing things up because [Enid] has changed over the summer. She's grown, and she's become more comfortable with herself." That's a perspective on Enid that Ortega also shared, adding that Myers' character is "a bit more of a badass this time around" and that "it's interesting how, while Wednesday will never admit it if she doesn't have to, she really does have a friend."

As for the actors who won't be returning for the second season, Myers notes that the direction that the scripts and storylines travel during Season 2 will be able to smoothly deal with any issues that might arise. "I feel like the script goes in a very specific direction that it's not a big worry. This season, especially, is so character-driven, and there's so much happening. It just makes so much sense to have the characters we have and to have the story we have. I think fans will appreciate it," Myers explained.

With more details expected during the global fan event Tudum on May 31st, here are some screencaps from the clip included in the preview released earlier this year – one that finds Wednesday (Ortega) facing off with a bound and chained Tyler (Hunter Doohan).

Here's a look at the "Next on Netflix 2025" trailer that was released during the first month of 2025:

Wednesday Season 2: What Else We Know So Far…

Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), Georgie Farmer (Ajax), and Victor Dorobantu (Thing) are all set to return for the second season. Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Ritchie Santiago) have all become series regulars – with Jamie McShane (Sheriff Donovan Galpin) and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester) returning in guest starring roles. In addition, Lady Gaga is reportedly set for a guest appearance.

Joining the cast this season are series regulars Steve Buscemi (The Big Lebowski, Boardwalk Empire), Billie Piper (Scoop, I Hate Suzie), Evie Templeton (Return to Silent Hill, Lord of Misrule), Owen Painter (Tiny Beautiful Things, The Handmaid's Tale), and Noah Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime, Park Avenue).

In addition, "Addams Family" alum Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley (Fool Me Once, Absolutely Fabulous), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld, Crash), Frances O'Connor (The Missing, The Twelve), Haley Joel Osment (The Kominsky Method, Somebody I Used to Know), Heather Matarazzo (The Princess Diaries, Scream), and Joonas Suotamowill will guest-star.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!