Malcolm in the Middle: Muniz, Cranston & Kaczmarek's On-Set Reunion

Here's a look at Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek on the set of Disney+'s four-episode Malcolm in the Middle return series.

We got the word late last month that filming was about to get underway on Disney+'s four-episode limited series follow-up to Malcolm in the Middle from original series creator Linwood Boomer, with original series stars Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek returning. For this go-around, Malcolm (Muniz) and his daughter are drawn into the family's chaos when Hal (Cranston) and Lois (Kaczmarek) demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party. Shortly after, we learned who else would be returning and who would be joining the cast (more on that below). But now, we're getting one of those moments that makes the news very real – and very cool. Earlier today, Muniz posted a look at himself back on set with "dad" Cranston and "mom" Kaczmarek.

"Always good to have Mom and Dad around!!" Muniz wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which included a look at Muniz, Cranston, and Kaczmarek during filming:

Original cast members Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield will reprise their roles as Malcolm's brothers, Francis and Reese, respectively. In addition, Caleb Ellsworth-Clark will be taking over the role of Malcolm's (Muniz) genius brother, Dewey (original actor Erik Per Sullivan left acting in 2010). Also, Anthony Timpano is set as Malcolm's youngest brother, Jamie, while Vaughan Murrae has been tapped to play Malcolm's youngest sibling, self-sufficient Kelly, who gets good grades and is already wiser than most of the family. Keeley Karsten is set as Malcolm's daughter, Leah, with Kiana Madeira set to play Malcolm's girlfriend.

Produced by 20th Television and New Regency, Boomer returns as writer and executive producer of the new series. Cranston, Tracy Katsky (KatCo), Gail Berman, and New Regency's Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Natalie Lehmann are set as executive producers. Ken Kwapis has been tapped to direct all four episodes and executive produce – with Jimmy Simons and Laura Delahaye set as co-executive producers.

