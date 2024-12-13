Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: bryan cranston, malcolm in the middle

Malcolm in the Middle Return Series: Muniz, Cranston, Kaczmarek & More

Disney+ has ordered a Malcolm in the Middle limited series, with Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek set to return.

There have been hopes, dreams, rumors, and rumblings that a Malcolm in the Middle return might be coming our way—and that was finally confirmed earlier today. Disney+ has ordered a four-episode limited series from original series creator Linwood Boomer, with original stars Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek set to return. The original series ran for an impressive seven seasons on FOX from 2000 to 2006. In the return series, "Malcolm (Muniz) and his daughter are drawn into the family's chaos when Hal (Cranston) and Lois (Kaczmarek) demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party."

"'Malcolm in the Middle' is a landmark sitcom that captured the essence of family life with humor, heart, and reliability," shared Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. "Its hilarious and heartfelt portrayal of a lovably chaotic family resonated with audiences of all ages, and we're so excited to welcome the original cast back to bring that magic to life again. With Linwood Boomer and the creative team at the helm, these new episodes will have all the laughs, pranks, and mayhem fans loved — along with a few surprises that remind us why this show is so timeless." Karey Burke, president of 20th Television, added, "'Malcolm in the Middle' literally changed the face of the television comedy landscape when it premiered two decades ago, redefining what the genre could be. When Linwood Boomer suggested it might be time to bring everyone's favorite dysfunctional family back for a bit of a reunion, we couldn't think of a more iconic and influential series to revisit, along with a truly brilliant cast to reunite."

Produced by 20th Television and New Regency, Boomer returns as writer and executive producer of the new series. Cranston, Tracy Katsky (KatCo), Gail Berman, and New Regency's Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Natalie Lehmann are set as executive producers. Ken Kwapis has been tapped to direct all four episodes and executive produce – with Jimmy Simons and Laura Delahaye set as co-executive producers.

