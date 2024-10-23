Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Kathy Bates, matlock

Matlock: Celebrate Season 2 News with New S01E03 Sneak Peeks (VIDEO)

Celebrate Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock getting a Season 2 green light with these new S01E03 sneak peeks.

Even with the strong viewing numbers, social media buzz, and strong critical praise, the real sign of just how well Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates (Madeline "Matty" Matlock)-starring Matlock is doing after only two episodes arrived earlier this week. That's when CBS announced that the hit series would be returning during the 2025-2026 cycle for a second season. With that in mind – and to keep the celebration going – we thought we would pass along two more previews for this week's episode, "A Guy Named Greg" (included in our updated series rundown below). This week, Matty returns to the courtroom for a wrongful termination case – and ends up being teamed with the last person she needs in her life right about now. Someone who is trained to know when someone else is lying. Uh-oh…

Matlock Season 1 Episodes 3 & 4 Previews

Matlock Season 1 Episode 3: "A Guy Named Greg" – Matty's rusty trial skills are put to the test during a wrongful termination case by a woman claiming she was sexually harassed by her boss. Also, the firm's jury consultant and master lie detector, Shae (Yael Grobglas), joins the case. Written by Nicki Renna and directed by Brad Silberling, here's a look at the image gallery and sneak peeks released for this week's episode:

Matlock Season 1 Episode 4: "The Rabbit and the Hawk" – Olympia tasks Matty with getting close to their client, who is fighting for justice in the wrongful death of his wife. Written by Jeffrey Lieber and directed by Kat Coiro, here's a look at the image gallery for the season's fourth episode:

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice, Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

