Matlock: Kathy Bates-Starring CBS Series Returning for Season 2

CBS made it official, announcing that Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock will be returning for a second season.

Only two episodes into its first season, Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates (Madeline "Matty" Matlock)-starring Matlock has proven to be a huge hit – and it's coming back for a second season for the 2025-2026 lineup. CBS announced the renewal earlier today, two days ahead of the show's third episode, "A Guy Named Greg" (previews below). "This reconceived 'Matlock' was devised by Jennie Snyder Urman with a brilliant surprise plot twist, and we knew we had something very special the moment we saw the first episode brought to life by the incredibly talented Kathy Bates," shared Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. "The audience reception and critical acclaim for it has been overwhelming. We can't wait to get started on a second season."

Matlock Season 1 Episodes 3 & 4 Previews

Matlock Season 1 Episode 3: "A Guy Named Greg" – Matty's rusty trial skills are put to the test during a wrongful termination case by a woman claiming she was sexually harassed by her boss. Also, the firm's jury consultant and master lie detector, Shae (Yael Grobglas), joins the case. Written by Nicki Renna and directed by Brad Silberling, here's a look at the image gallery and sneak peeks released for this week's episode:

Matlock Season 1 Episode 4: "The Rabbit and the Hawk" – Olympia tasks Matty with getting close to their client, who is fighting for justice in the wrongful death of his wife. Written by Jeffrey Lieber and directed by Kat Coiro, here's a look at the image gallery for the season's fourth episode:

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice, Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

