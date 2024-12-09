Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: nathan fillion, The Rookie

The Rookie Season 7: ABC Releases New Teaser, Official Key Art Poster

Check out the new teaser and poster for ABC and Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O’Neil-starring The Rookie Season 7.

Just in case you were getting distracted with all of that spinoff talk (more on that in a minute), ABC offered an action-packed, adrenaline-fueled reminder that Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie returns for its seventh season in a little less than a month – Tuesday, January 7, 2025, to be precise. To make your holiday season a bit more bearable, we have a new Season 7 teaser to pass along (waiting for you above) and the season's official key art poster – and that's waiting for you below:

Last week brought the news that Lionsgate Television and 20th Television were in early development on a new spinoff series, with Hawley writing the police-based spinoff. According to reports, the series would be set in Washington state and focus on a male police officer "who is stepping into a new phase of life in his second act." If that sounds like the basic overview of the original series, well… you're not alone because we thought the same thing. That said, it's way too early to be dropping specifics – so we take what we can get. Along with penning the project, Hawley is also set to executive-produce alongside Fillion, Bill Norcross (whose life story inspired the franchise series) – all EPs on The Rookie – and Michelle Chapman. Lionsgate Television and 20th Television would co-produce the series.

Now, here's a look back at the image gallery of the cast that was released in November:

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

