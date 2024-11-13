Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Kathy Bates, matlock

Matlock Season 1 Ep. 6: "Sixteen Steps" Sneak Peeks, Images Released

Check out these new sneak peeks and images for CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock S02E06: "Sixteen Steps."

Welcome back to our weekly look at what's ahead with CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates (Madeline "Matty" Matlock)-starring Matlock with this go-around not only bringing some new preview images but also three sneak peeks at S02E06: "Sixteen Steps." Not only are we going to get some backstory insight into what led to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) and Julian (Jason Ritter) getting divorced, but we've also got Matty considering shutting down her plans when the stress levels start getting way too noticeably high.

Matlock Season 1 Episodes 6 & 7 Previews

Matlock Season 1 Episode 6: "Sixteen Steps" – As Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) and Julian (Jason Ritter) get a second shot at a case regarding a tragic death due to contaminated baby formula, their past work on the investigation gives glimpses into what led to their divorce. Also, Matty's (Kathy Bates) overwhelming stress causes her to consider quitting. Written by Sara Rose Feinberg and directed by Kat Coiro.

Matlock Season 1 Episode 7: "Belly of the Beast" – Matty (Kathy Bates) works on a case with Julian (Jason Ritter) in which a young woman sues after experiencing severe symptoms from a clinical trial. Meanwhile, at the company holiday party, Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) learns a secret about Julian's past. Here's a look at the early preview image that was released:

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice, Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!