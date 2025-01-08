Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Kathy Bates, matlock

Matlock Season 1 Ep. 9: "Friends" Preview: Will Matty Get Caught?

Returning on January 30th, here's a look at CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock Season 1 Ep. 9: "Friends."

Article Summary Get a sneak peek at Matlock S01E09, featuring Matty's high-stakes case with Olympia.

Will Matty's unorthodox methods put her in danger at Jacobson Moore?

Kathy Bates shines as Matty, the septuagenarian legal powerhouse, in CBS's hit series.

Are Edwin's concerns about Matty getting caught justified?

After getting a ten-ton tease about the season's final episodes from series star Skye P. Marshall (Olympia), we're back with an early look at what CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates (Madeline "Matty" Matlock)-starring Matlock S01E09: "Friends." When the series returns on January 30th, Matty (Bates) and Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) work on a case together – even as Edwin's (Sam Anderson) concerns over Matty getting caught continue to grow. Here's a look at the official overview that was released, along with an image gallery:

Matlock Season 1 Episode 9 "Friends" Preview

Matlock Season 1 Episode 9: "Friends" – Matty (Kathy Bates) helps Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) take on Elijah's (Eme Ikwuakor) cousin's wrongful termination case. Also, Edwin (Sam Anderson) worries that the longer Matty remains at Jacobson Moore, the more she puts herself in danger of being caught. Written by John Lowe and directed by Dan Willis, here's a look at the image gallery that was released:

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice, Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

