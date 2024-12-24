Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Kathy Bates, matlock

Matlock Season 1 Final Eps Could Be Season 2 Game Changers: Marshall

Matlock star Skye P. Marshall dropped a ten-ton tease about the final two season episodes of CBS's Kathy Bates-starring hit series.

CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates (Madeline "Matty" Matlock)-starring Matlock headed into its midseason holiday break on a strong note on both sides of the camera. While the drama and intrigue were rolling on our screens, the series continued growing its fanbase and found itself being "name-dropped" in conversations about broadcast networks being in the midst of a drama series "renaissance." With that in mind, there are a whole lot of fans wondering where the CBS series will be going next when it returns in 2025 – and series star Skye P. Marshall (Olympia) was more than happy to drop some ten-ton teases.

When asked what they could share about the second half of the hit CBS series' first season, TVLine's "Matt's Inside Line" noted that Marshall referred to the 17th episode as "the craziest episode" of the season during their interview. But it was what Marshall had to share about the season's final two episodes that had our dumpster fires of random speculation raging. "when you see the last two episodes, you're going to wonder, 'What are they going to do with Season 2 now?' And I'm really excited about that," Marshall shared.

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice, Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

