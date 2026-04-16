Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: matlock

Matlock Season 2 Preview: Melanie Lynskey Returns in S02E14 "Day One"

Melanie Lynskey returns in tonight's episode of CBS & Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock. Here's our updated preview for S02E14: "Day One."

Article Summary Melanie Lynskey returns as Debra in Matlock Season 2 Episode 14 titled "Day One" on CBS tonight.

Matty and the team trace Senior's mysterious funds, leading to a risky meeting with a key player.

The team also tackles a criminal justice student's case involving a serious hit-and-run accident.

The two-hour season finale airs April 23, wrapping up the Wellbrexa cover-up and Senior arc.

Based on what's been released so far for the remaining episodes of the second season of CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Matlock, it looks like Matty (Kathy Bates) and the team are on a collision course with Senior (Beau Bridges). However the season ends up, fans learned earlier today that they will have a slightly longer wait than usual for a resolution, with the hit series returning during the midseason for Season 3. In tonight's episode, S02E14: "Day One," Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets) returns as the team continues tracing where exactly Senior's funds are coming from (and leading to). Following that, we have overviews and images for April 23rd's two-episode, two-hour season finale S02E15: "Who Are You?" and S02E16: "Matty Matlock."

Matlock S02E14: "Day One" & Season 2 Finale Preview

Matlock Season 2 Episode 14: "Day One" – As the team continues tracing Senior's money trail, they arrange a delicate meeting with a key accomplice, one that could expose them all. Also, the team takes on a criminal justice student's personal case involving a hit-and-run. Melanie Lynskey returns as Debra. Written by Jenny Raftery & Katie Wech and directed by Hanelle Culpepper.

Matlock Season 2 Episode 15: "Who Are You?" & Episode 16: "Matty Matlock" – The team confronts an unexpected final hurdle they need to overcome to bring Senior to justice for his role in the Wellbrexa cover-up. Meanwhile, they defend an airport ramp operator accused of safety negligence in the death of a passenger. Gina Rodriguez guest stars. Written by Nicki Renna and directed by Kat Coiro.

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice; Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Justina Machado (One Day At a Time, Jane the Virgin) has joined the second season cast in the major recurring role of Eva, described as "a formidable, smart, and ambitious attorney" who is also Markston's (Beau Bridges) fourth ex-wife (the one who convinced him to swear off marriage). Eva runs Jacobson Moore's Miami office, and uses an emergency meeting in New York to her advantage. Sarah Wright Olsen (Parks and Recreation, American Made) has been cast as Gwen, an efficiency expert brought in to give the firm a thorough look-through. In addition, newcomer Henry Haber joins the cast as Hunter, a young associate from the floater pool who is described as a "total bro." Edwin Hodge (FBI: Most Wanted, Winning Time) is set to guest star as Langston, the kind of guy who can show up late, knowing he'll charm everyone into forgetting about it as soon as he arrives. A double PhD in neuroscience and philosophy, he is a deep thinker… and a smooth talker.

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

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