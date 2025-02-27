Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: matlock

Matlock Season 3: Check Out Our Big Preview of S01E13: "Pregame"

Check out our preview of tonight's episode of CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock, S01E13: "Pregame."

It's Family Day at Jacobson Moore! That premise alone has us interested in seeing what CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates (Madeline "Matty" Matlock)-starring Matlock S01E13: "Pregame" has to offer. In addition, the firm investigates the going-ons at a sorority as a major class-action lawsuit moves forward. With only a little time left before the episode hits our screens, we have a pretty impressive preview package to pass along – including the episode trailer (above), an official overview, an image gallery, and four sneak peeks. Here's a look…

Matlock Season 1 Episode 13: "Pregame" Preview

Matlock Season 1 Episode 13: "Pregame" – An important class-action lawsuit leads the team to investigate a sorority. Also, Matty (Kathy Bates) brings Alfie (Aaron Harris) with her to Jacobson Moore on Family Day. Written by Michelle Leibel and Sheridan Watson and directed by Jude Weng:

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice; Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

