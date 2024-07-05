Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: jeremy renner, Mayor of Kingstown, paramount, stephen king

Mayor of Kingstown Fan Stephen King Compares Series to SOA, The Shield

Stephen King had kind words for Taylor Sheridan & Hugh Dillon's Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown, comparing it to SOA and The Shield.

Normally, we would be passing along a preview for the next episode of Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and series star Hugh Dillon's Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown, but this go-around is a bit different. While we will definitely have a preview for "Ecotone" (written by James Arcega Tinsley) ready on Saturday, we just thought that Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, and the rest of the team would want to know that they have a big fan in bestselling author Stephen King. "I have no fucking clue what's going on in THE MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, but I love this show. It reminds me of THE SHIELD and SONS OF ANARCHY. I had no fucking idea what was going on in those, either," King shared in the first of a series of tweets complimenting the series – as if being compared to Sons of Anarchy and The Shield was enough of a compliment. From there, King sings the praises of Mike's (Renner) choice of ride, Tobi Bamtefa's Bunny ("badass"), Dillon's Ian, Renner for making some an amazing return from last year's near-fatal accident, and how "everybody says fuck a lot."

Here's a look back at what King had to share about his love for the Paramount+ series:

I have no fucking clue what's going on in THE MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, but I love this show. It reminds me of THE SHIELD and SONS OF ANARCHY. I had no fucking idea what was going on in those, either. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 4, 2024 Show Full Tweet

What I know is Mike McLusky drives around in a badass Lincoln Connie. That's all I need to know.

Also, that guy Bunny is a badass. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 4, 2024 Show Full Tweet

There's a bald detective named Ian. His job (other than being a co-creator) is to say "No-no-no, Mikey! Fuck no!" Then he says, "Yeah, okay."

You'd think it would suck, but it's cool. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 4, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Also, Jeremy Renner is a badass who got run over by a snowplow and came back for Season Fucking Three! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 4, 2024 Show Full Tweet

In THE MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, everybody says fuck a lot. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 4, 2024 Show Full Tweet

In season three, a series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky to end the war, but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor's attempts to keep the peace among all factions. Joining Renner for the third season are series regulars Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Michael Beach (upped to series regular).

Richard Brake (Barbarian), Denny Love (Looking for Alaska), and Paula Malcomson (Sons of Anarchy) have joined the cast of the third season of Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown in recurring roles. Brake's Merle Callahan is one of the Aryan shot callers in Anchor Bay who is currently serving a life sentence, while Love's Kevin Jackson is a rookie prison guard, and Malcomson's Anna Fletcher is a woman from Kingstown with a request for Mike. In addition, Nichole Galicia & Necar Zadegan return in recurring guest star roles as Rebecca & Evelyn Foley.

Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, and Keith Cox.

