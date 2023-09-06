Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: jeremy renner, Mayor of Kingstown, paramount, taylor sheridan

Mayor of Kingstown: Jeremy Renner Series Returning for Season 3

Paramount+ is bringing back Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon's Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown for a third season.

Some good news to pass along to fans of Taylor Sheridan & Hugh Dillon's Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown. Paramount+ will be bringing back the popular streaming series for a third season – though when that happens will remain a mystery for two very big reasons. First, there's the matter of Renner's timetable when it comes to recovering from his near-fatal snowplow accident at the beginning of the year. Along with that, there's also the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes – with no clear end in sight to either of them as of this writing. But for now, fans can take some comfort in knowing that there's more of Mike McLusky's story to tell.

Here's a look back at the trailer for the second season of the Paramount+ series:

Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown also stars Dillon, Dianne Wiest, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen. Ash Santos (Mike, American Horror Story) joined the cast in the second season as Coco, a nightclub dancer at Cavo. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, the streaming series is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, and Stephen Kay. If you're a fan of the "Sheridan-verse," then you know that his programming slate at Paramount+ also includes Tulsa King, Special Ops: Lioness, Land Man, the "Yellowstone" franchise, and more. If you need to catch up on Mayor of Kingstown, the entire first season is currently available to stream on Paramount+.

