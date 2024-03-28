Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: jeremy renner, Mayor of Kingstown, paramount

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 Teaser: Jeremy Renner Returns In June

Jeremy Renner's Mike McLusky returns on June 2nd when Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 premieres - here's a look at the first teaser.

Article Summary Jeremy Renner returns as Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 on June 2.

Season 3 kicks off with a series of explosions and new Russian mob in Kingstown.

Original cast joined by new recurring characters including Richard Brake.

Mayor of Kingstown is executive produced by co-creators Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon.

Less than three months after returning to work after a year spent recovering from a near-fatal snowplow accident, Jeremy Renner is bringing Mike McLusky back to our screens this June for an explosive third season of Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown. Co-created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) & series star Hugh Dillon and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios & Bosque Ranch Productions, the hit streaming series will return on Sunday, June 2, to Paramount+ (in the U.S. and Canada) and begin rolling out on June 3 in all other Paramount+ international markets. Along with our first official image from the upcoming season waiting for you below, we also have our first official teaser – waiting for you above.

In season three, a series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky to end the war, but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor's attempts to keep the peace among all factions. Joining Renner for the third season are series regulars Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Michael Beach (upped to series regular).

Richard Brake (Barbarian), Denny Love (Looking for Alaska), and Paula Malcomson (Sons of Anarchy) have joined the cast of the third season of Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown in recurring roles. Brake's Merle Callahan is one of the Aryan shot callers in Anchor Bay who is currently serving a life sentence, while Love's Kevin Jackson is a rookie prison guard, and Malcomson's Anna Fletcher is a woman from Kingstown with a request for Mike. In addition, Nichole Galicia & Necar Zadegan return in recurring guest star roles as Rebecca & Evelyn Foley.

Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, and Keith Cox.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!