X-Men '97/James Gunn, Doctor Who/Beatles & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? White House Correspondents' Dinner/SNL's Colin Jost, Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives, Max's Lanterns, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, AMC's The Walking Dead, HBO's Last Week Tonight/UFOs, James Gunn/X-Men '97, AEW Collision/AEW Rampage, Disney+'s The Mandalorian, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, April 27, 2024:

White House Correspondents' Dinner Viewing Guide: Jost, Biden & More!

Doctor Who Has Some Beatles Fans Going "Helter Skelter" on Reddit

New Star Wars Tabletop Game Revealed – The Mandalorian: Adventures

Dead Boy Detectives: George Rexstrew & Jayden Revri on Sandman Series

Lanterns: Is James Gunn Teasing "Green Lantern" Series News Soon?

Smiling Friends: Our Favorite Season 1 Episode/Scene Gets Puppetized

Anatomy of a Fall Breakout Star & Good Doggo Messi Gets Own TV Show

The Walking Dead "Big 3" Rick, Daryl & Michonne? Carol Fans Not Happy

Last Week Tonight: John Oliver on U.S. Government's Handling of UFOs

James Gunn Praises X-Men '97, But No "Justice League Unlimited '07"

AEW Collision and AEW Rampage Air Live After NBA Playoffs Tonight

The Mandalorian: Wen Predicted Luke's Return; Sackhoff? Not So Much

Doctor Who: Do We Really Need The Doctor to Be An Action Hero?

