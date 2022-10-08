Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 First Look Released; 3 New Cast Members

During the Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic Con 2022, the cast of Discovery offered a first look at season five of the Paramount+ series. The clip starts off with Kovich (David Cronenberg) in a voiceover talking with Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) "The greatest treasure in the known galaxy is out there. What are we waiting for?" We see Discovery's captain all scarred up with a smile on her face before offering her signature catchphrase, "Let's fly!"

Star Trek: Discovery Season Five Sneak Peak

We see glimpses of Owosekun (Oyin Oladejo) and Detmer (Emily Coutts), along with a bridge overview shot. We cut away to David Ajala's Book before shifting to Owosekun, Rhys (Patrick Kwok-Choon), and Burnham with phasers on hand, appearing to be on a tactical mission. We see some new aliens before we see Adira (Blu del Barrio), Culber (Wilson Cruz), and Stamets (Anthony Rapp). We're introduced to some new faces played by Callum Keith Rennie, Eve Harlow, and Elias Toufexis.

Rennie plays Rayner, a weathered Starfleet captain who's at home in the battle. Harlow portrays Moll, a cunning outlaw that faces off with the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery. L'ak, Moll's partner, is played by Toufexis. We also see Doug Jones's Saru with President T'Rina (Tara Rosling), and Mary Wiseman's Tilly, which we don't know will serve again on Discovery given her current assignment at Starfleet Academy. We also see the return of Chelah Horsdal's Federation President Laira Rillak.

What Is This Puzzle Box?

We see a puzzle box, which doesn't resemble the Lament Configuration from Hellraiser, that might be intricate to season five and some high-flying and fast-paced action, with Burnham closing it out by saying, "Never a dull moment!" while in her spacesuit. There's no date announced for the fifth season on Paramount+.