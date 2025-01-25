Posted in: Fox, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: fox news, mel gibson, opinion, trump

Mel Gibson Has "Daddy" Issues Only Donald Trump Can Satisfy

Thanks to FOX "News," we have a better understanding of how "Hollywood Ambassador" Mel Gibson views Trump - and it's a disturbing visual.

If we were FOX "News'" Jesse Watters (a hypothetical that just cause us to throw up in our mouths a little), we would be getting a little worried. Just when the primetime talking head thought he had cornered the market on creepy men-related comments that say way more about him than anyone else (like his weird obsession about men's mouths and straws), Sean Hannity had "Hollywood Ambassador" Mel Gibson on his show on Friday night to passive-aggressively point blame and drop conspiracy innuendos. Before we get to the part where things get really weird, here is some backstory.

Earlier this month, Donald Trump announced Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone to be his "special ambassadors" to Hollywood. As we wrote at the time, we could see each of them covering their personal areas of expertise and addressing them within the entertainment industry. Voight could spearhead family-based initiatives to ensure that Hollywood portrays healthy, caring, and loving families. We could have Gibson heading outreach to women, law enforcement, and the Jewish community. Meanwhile, Stallone could… maybe just pop up every now and then to remind everyone that he really did win an Oscar for Rocky? "I got the tweet at the same time as all of you and was just as surprised. Nevertheless, I heed the call. My duty as a citizen is to give any help and insight I can," Gibson shared in a statement at the time.

Okay, got that? Great! Not here's the creepy part. During his one-on-one with Hannity, Gibson made it clear that he's happy that Trump is back in office. Like, really happy. "I'm glad Trump's here at the moment. It's like daddy arrived and he's taking his belt off, you know? So, I think he'll get some results here quickly," Gibson shared, giving us the impression that he's really, really honored to be a fake ambassador. Ummm… okay. That's definitely – a fascinating choice of simile for Gibson to go with (and we're pretty sure that there are some Freud scholars out there who would have a field day with that "belt" line).

