Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head Season 3 Set for September (TRAILER)

Returning to Comedy Central on September 3rd, here's the official trailer for Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head Season 3.

With Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park making a whole lot of headlines this morning, it seems only right that we would have something to report regarding Mike Judge's Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head. Last summer, we learned that the beloved animated series would be making the move from Paramount+ beginning with the revival series' second season and that production was already underway on Season 3. Well, guess what we have waiting for you above? That's right, we have an official trailer for the third season, which will hit Comedy Central screens beginning on September 3rd. From looking to buy Metallica (and not liking the pricetag that James Hetfield offers) and Butt-head losing his braces to Cornholio's TP stealing leading to a rather nasty tasering, there's a whole lot to unpack in the preview above.

Created and voiced by writer, producer & director Judge, the characters originated in Judge's 1992 short film Frog Baseball, which MTV's animation showcase Liquid Television broadcast. After MTV commissioned a full series around the characters, the series ran for seven seasons from March 8, 1993, to November 28, 1997. The series was revived in 2011 with an eighth season airing on MTV. During its initial run, Beavis and Butt-Head received widespread critical acclaim for its satirical, scathing commentary on society and would go on to spin off the 1996 theatrical film Beavis and Butt-Head Do America. In 2022, a second movie, Beavis and Butt-head Do the Universe, premiered.

Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks is a global network of media assets that reaches over one billion people in more than 180 countries, featuring some of the most iconic brands in entertainment, including Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, and Paramount Network, among others – and its Studios arm produces 120+ series annually, including Yellowstone, Yellowjackets, Emily in Paris, 1883, 1923, George & Tammy, South Park, Tulsa King, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Challenge, Jersey Shore, and more.

