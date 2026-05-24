Posted in: CBS, TV, YouTube | Tagged: colbert, Only in Monroe, paramount

Colbert YouTube Channel Now Home to "Only in Monroe" Episode (UPDATE)

"Only in Monroe" is now on Stephen Colbert's new YouTube channel, along with two other channels. Here's why previous videos were flagged.

UPDATE (8:36 PM ET): We've got some clarity on the rumors that Paramount Skydance has YouTube videos of late-night host Stephen Colbert's Friday night edition of Only in Monroe pulled down due to copyright issues. Yes, the videos were pulled for rights issues, but that was because they are now housed on Colbert's new YouTube Channel (as well as on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Monroe Community Media channels). Basically, a whole lot of fans were quick to get that public access goodness out to the masses. Reportedly, Paramount/CBS funded the episode's production, with "The Late Show" holding the copyright.

ORIGINAL REPORT: If you had a chance to check out last Thursday's final edition of CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, you had a chance to see Stephen Colbert say goodbye to his late-night talk show after 11 years – but he wasn't quite done with late-night. The following night, Colbert returned to where it all began in 2015, hosting another edition of Only in Monroe on Michigan's public access television. If you didn't have a chance to check it out, we have it waiting for you below – but you might want to hurry. Based on some recent social media posts from folks who hosted the episode on their YouTube channels, it seems that Paramount Skydance has been hitting them with copyright claims and having the videos removed pending a challenge. If you're wondering what Paramount Skydance copyright is being violated by Colbert appearing on a public access show, you're not alone. We could see Paramount Skydance stepping in if a YouTube video also included clips from Colbert's last show – but if we're talking about just a straightforward copy of the show, then we're at a loss. At the time of this writing, nothing official from Paramount Skydance or Monroe Community Media has been released – and it remains unclear if there were specific, individual reasons for the video to be taken down.

"We were lucky enough to be here for the last 11 years; we can't take this for granted," Colbert shared with his audience and the viewers at home on Thursday night, during what would be the final edition of CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "Though technically our first show in July of 2015 was from a public access station in Monroe, Michigan, for an audience of 12 people. Show business being what it is these days, that's probably where you'll see me next." It turns out that Colbert wasn't joking.

Kicking off at 11:30 pm, Colbert welcomed Jack White, Jeff Daniels, Steve Buscemi, and more – including the show's regularly scheduled hosts, Michelle Baumann and Kaye Lani Rae Rafko Wilson. If Thursday night was about Colbert saying goodbye to "The Late Show" and the Ed Sullivan Theater, Friday night felt like Colbert's intimate and heartfelt goodbye to his late-night journey. Having the show wrap up with Colbert, Baumann, Wilson, Daniels, and White destroying the set via dumpster went a long way towards driving that point home.

"Since I was last here in Monroe, Michigan, I spent 11 years as the primary host of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' on CBS, which came to an end last night," Colbert shared with viewers at the start of the show. "It's been an excruciating 23 hours without being on TV, so I am grateful to be able to be here on Monroe Community Media before they also get acquired by Paramount." You can check out Friday night's Only in Monroe above, and here's a look at the Summer 2015 show that Colbert hosted before taking over "The Late Show" gig:

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