Posted in: Apple, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: apple tv, godzilla, legendary, Monarch, MonsterVerse, preview

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: Apple TV+, Legendary Unleash New Details

Apple TV+ unleashed images & details on Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, set to bring Godzilla and Legendary's Monsterverse to the small screen.

During a week that's seen a number of surprising previews & announcements, Apple TV+ & Legendary Television might just end up taking top honors. When word hit back in January 2022 that the two were teaming up on a live-action sci-fi drama based on Legendary's "Monsterverse," our radar started buzzing – and it's only gotten louder as casting and other production news came rolling in. But now, we have not only a very impressive set of preview images and a series overview to pass along but also the show's official title: Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Co-developed by Chris Black (Severance, Star Trek: Enterprise, Outcast) & Matt Fraction (Hawkeye), and with Matt Shakman (Wandavision) directing the first two episodes, the 10-episode series stars Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski.

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

Hailing from Legendary Television, the series is executive produced by Black, Fraction, and Shakman alongside Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) and Tory Tunnell (Spinning Out, Underground) from Safehouse Pictures, Matt Shakman (Wandavision), Andy Goddard (Carnival Row, Downton Abbey), Brad Van Arragon (Yellowjackets, Carnival Row), and Andrew Colville (Severance, Star Trek: Discovery). Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character. Toho licensed the rights to Legendary for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters as a natural byproduct of their long-term relationship with the film franchise.

Legendary Entertainment's "Monsterverse" is an epic entertainment universe of interconnected stories that bring together popular culture's most titanic forces of nature. Witness humanity's greatest battle for survival as we fight for our world in the face of a catastrophic new reality—the monsters of our myths and legends are real. Beginning in 2014 with Godzilla and continuing with 2017's Kong: Skull Island, 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong, the "Monsterverse" has accumulated close to two billion dollars globally at the box office and is ever-expanding, with the highly anticipated sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!