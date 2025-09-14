Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: monster

Monster: Charlie Hunnam Confirms Season 4 Casting, Talks "Ed Gein"

Charlie Hunnam discussed working on Netflix's Monster: The Ed Gein Story and confirmed that he had joined the cast for the fourth season.

Earlier this month, viewers were offered their best look yet at Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's (American Horror Story) Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy, Criminal)-starring Monster: The Ed Gein Story. With less than a month to go until its October 3rd premiere, Hunnam offered some insights into what it was like working on the latest season of the horror anthology and portraying the infamous serial killer. But the biggest headline was that Hunnam confirmed that he would also be joining the cast of the fourth season of "Monster," reportedly set to spotlight Lizzie Borden.

"I read every book that's been written on Ed Gein, and I didn't find many of them very useful, to be honest. They were all sort of grossly sensationalist — these grotesque, impossibly bleak pieces of writing," the actor previously shared. "I was able to get access to the only known recording of Ed Gein, which was made two days after he was arrested. It's about an hour-and-10-minute interview with him, while he's in custody. A lot of the musicality, and his inflection, and his choice of words, and where his energy sat, I was able to extract from it."

Charlie Hunnam talks about signing up for a supporting role on another season of "Monster" after portraying Ed Gein: "I'm part of the Ryan Murphy troupe"

In addition to Hunnam, Netflix's Monster: The Original Monster stars Laurie Metcalf (Hacks, The Big Bang Theory) as Ed Gein's mother, August, with Tom Hollander (The White Lotus, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans) set as Alfred Hitchcock, and Olivia Williams (Dune: Prophecy, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) set as Alma Reville – Hitchcock's wife.

The streaming series cast also includes Suzanna Son (Red Rocket, Fear Street: Prom Queen, The Idol) as Adeline Watkins, Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread, Old, Bergman Island) as Ilse Koch, Joey Pollari (American Crime; Love, Simon) as Anthony Perkins, Tyler Jacob Moore (Shameless, Perry Mason) as Sheriff Schley, Charlie Hall (Bel-Air, Monsters) as Deputy Worden, Will Brill (The OA, Fellow Travelers) as Tobe Hooper, Mimi Kennedy (Midnight in Paris, In the Loop) as Dr. Mildred Newman, Robin Weigert (Deadwood, Smile) as Enid Watkins, and Lesley Manville (Another Year, Phantom Thread) as Bernice Worden.

